US envoy for revamping economic ties

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Paul W. Jones on Friday reiterated that economic and commercial relations between America and Pakistan needed to be revamped and strengthened further. A statement said Jones called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and discussed bilateral ties, while underlining the need to further expand the scope of mutual cooperation.

Both sides, the statement said, emphasised on restructuring bilateral ties and focus more on promoting private sector and investment relationship.

Shaikh also briefed the envoy about the efforts for macroeconomic stabilisation and the measures being taken with reference to Pakistan’s international commitment on Financial Action Task Force.

He said Pakistan offered friendly environment for investment and US businessmen should benefit of investment opportunities in Pakistan. The adviser mentioned that Pakistan had a long history of relationship with the US and both sides were required to further promote linkages between the people of the two countries.