Sadpara becomes 1st Pakistani to conquer seven 8,000m peaks

ISLAMABAD: Renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara became the first Pakistani to scale half of the world’s 8,000-metre tall peaks after he successfully climbed the 8,463m Mount Makalu on Friday.

“Yes, he has become the first Pakistani to scale seven 8,000 metres or above peaks out of the total 14 such peaks in the world,” Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan said while confirming Sadpara’s successful summit of Makalu.

“This is another big feat by the mountaineer as he is also the first Pakistani who conquered Nanga Parbat in the winter of 2016,” Haidri added. Located in the Mahalangur Himalayas some 19km southeast of Mount Everest, Mt Makalu is the world’s fifth highest peak. It was first successfully climbed by an American team led by Riley Keegan in the spring of 1954.The 44-year-old Sadpara climbed 8,516m Mount Lhotse last week, which is the fourth highest peak of the world.

The other over five 8,000-metre high peaks ascended by Sadpara include K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum I (8,080m), Gasherbrum II (8,034m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m) and Broad Peak (8,051m).