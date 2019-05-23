Pakistan test-fires Shaheen-II ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II which was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometres. Shaheen-II fully meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region. The training launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman Nescom, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations, the ISPR said.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat and services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of Thursday’s successful training launch. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have also conveyed their felicitations on the achievement.