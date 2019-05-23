PM phones Kaira to condole son’s death

LALAMUSA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Pakistan People's Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira to condole the death of his son Osama Kaira.

Kaira's young son met a road accident and he received multiple injuries. Later he succumbed to his injuries. Expressing grief over the death of the young son of Kaira, he prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, the people continued to condole with Kaira on Thursday. Those who expressed condolences included Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and former MNA from Islamabad Mian Muhammad Aslam, former provincial minister, PPP Toba Tek Singh President Neelam Jabbar, Major (R) Amir, MNAs from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan People's Party President Humayun Khan, former speaker National Assembly Ch Ameer Hussain, former chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman and Senator Talha Mahmood.