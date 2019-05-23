PCB joins hands with Afridi’s foundation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday extended the scope of its corporate social responsibility when it signed a two-year partnership with Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF), one of the most respected and prestigious charity organisations set up by an ex-player, says a PCB release.

This follows the recent announcement of the PCB signing a three-year partnership with the British Asian Trust to shine a light on the issue of mental health in Pakistan.

The partnership with SAF will cover non-ICC events, meaning the home series against Sri Lanka will be first series when the SAF logo will feature prominently on the player kits.

The SAF was founded in 2014 with a view of improving living conditions of poor and destitute members of the society. SAF is working in the areas of Health, Education and Clean Water together with the message of global peace and goodwill via sports diplomacy. SAF aims to see Pakistani people prosper, educated and healthy in the coming years.

SAF has been able to accomplish various milestones in this short span from its inception and striving for betterment and uplift of underprivileged, poor and deprived communities of Pakistan starting with a hospital in Kohat, SAF Schools network and several water projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. With its global offices in several geographical regions from North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, SAF has also helped deprived communities globally.

Shahid Afridi, Global Chairman of the SAF, said: “I am incredibly pleased to partner my former employers as we continue to take giants steps forward, this time in the field of improving and enhancing quality of lives of the Pakistanis and creating more facilities in our beloved country.”