Journey to enduring peace difficult, but on positive trajectory: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa has said that having dealt with challenges in the past, Pakistan is on a path to enduring peace and stability.

“Having withstood challenges in recent past, Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability,” the army chief said in his address to students and faculty at the Command and Staff College Quetta. He added that the process was slow, but on a positive trajectory. “We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the COAS as saying.

Acknowledging contributions and performance of young officers in counter terrorism operations as well as during the recent standoff along eastern border with India, the COAS, according to the ISPR, appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.