Two militants killed in Lakki Marwat clash

LAKKI MARWAT: Two alleged militants were killed in a clash with security forces in the border area between Lakki and Tank tribal subdivisions on Thursday.

An official source said that the security forces stationed at Chega Lar Paakhel were carrying out search operation in Lakki tribal subdivision when they learnt about the presence of alleged militants in Lewanai Pewa r village.

“The soldiers came under attack when they reached the area,” maintained the source, adding that security personnel returned the fire and during a fierce gun battle two militant commanders were killed.

He said that the bodies of alleged militants were taken into custody and shifted to FC fort in Mastikhel area near the Tajori town.

“The slain militants were identified as Wazir Zaman, a resident of Haramatala, Lakki Marwat, and Zubair of Jandola, Tank,” he added.

He said that besides increasing patrolling, the law-enforcement agencies had enhanced security in the area after the incident.