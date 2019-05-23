close
Fri May 24, 2019
Scattered rain forecast for today

Lahore

LAHORE: Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday. They predicted dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm) at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Dir (Upper 17, Lower 04), Pattan 09, Malam Jabba 06, Cherat, Kakul 05, Parachinar 04, Peshawar (AP 03, City 02), Kalam, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 02, Dalbandin 17, Barkhan 09, Zhob, Khuzdar 02, Quetta 01, Kotli 14, Rawalakot 05, Garidupatta 03, Muzaffarabad 01, Murree, Kasur 06, MB Din 05, Faisalabad 03, Mangla, Kotaddu, Sahiwal 02, Lahore (City 02, A.P 01), Islamabad Z.P 01, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, Khanewal 01 and Larkana 03.

Thursday's highest maximum temperature was observed at Shaheed Benazirabad and Jaccobabad where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 38.3°C and minimum was 22.4°C.

