Population growth

Our population has exceeded 220 million. Such rapid population growth makes the country more susceptible to various challenges – such as poverty, unemployment and energy crises or homelessness and transportation issues. Around four million youth of the country are unemployed and the number will reach up to 8.2 million by 2020 according to estimates if the population growth rate remains the same and the government fails to provide jobs.

The policymakers of the country should strategise and plan for combating population growth. Otherwise, the government will end up nowhere.

Touseef Sadaqat

Karachi