SC to start e-Court system from Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) is going to start e-court system from Monday for the first time in the judicial history of the country that courts will be connected through application of latest video-link connectivity.

It will benefit the lawyers as well as litigants and make the judicial system more responsive to the needs of the people approaching courts for redressal of their grievances. Initially, this facility is being started at the Principal Seat, Islamabad and the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi, a press release said.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will start hearing of cases through this facility from the first working day. The advocates of Karachi whose cases are fixed before Bench No1 at the Principal Seat, Islamabad, shall argue their cases in a courtroom at the Supreme Court Branch Registry at Karachi, which has been connected to Court Room No1 at the Principal Seat, Islamabad. The cases will be heard and decided by the three member bench at Islamabad through the use of information communication technology tools (e-Court).

E-court facility will provide an effective and efficient platform which will discourage adjournments, encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without any delay and at the same time provide convenience to the advocates to pursue their cases in other courts in the city where the branch registry is situated.