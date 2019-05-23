Govt removes Younas Dagha as secretary finance

ISLAMABAD: Just ahead of upcoming budget announcement for 2019-20, the government has removed Younas Dagha from the post of secretary finance.

The government is going to announce the upcoming budget in the National Assembly on June 11, 2019. The post of finance secretary has become much important when the country is going under the IMF tight scrutiny.

The government has appointed Naveed Kamran Baloch, a Grade 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as finance secretary.