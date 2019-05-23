KU VC lauds engineering dept for timely fixing electricity issue of residential units

The engineering department of Karachi University has timely taken necessary action on the complaints of the residents of few blocks of the KU and fixed the issue related to power supply.

The department had resolved the problem and now people could sleep well at night and would not face further trouble in the future, Vice Chancellor Karachi University Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said on Wednesday.

He made a visit to the affected area and met the residents to get their feedback regarding the issue. On the occasion, Prof Iraqi lauded the varsity’s engineering department for promptly taking necessary action to overcome the power supply issue faced by the inhabitants of E, F and G units of the campus.

The families living in the affected areas of the campus were facing interrupted power supply due to some technical issues. They had brought the matter to the vice chancellor who directed the concerned section of the engineering department to fix the problem at the earliest so that people would not face difficulties during Ramazan.

Muhammad Fahad, the deputy director of the engineering department of the university, briefed the vice chancellor that 500kV substation, which is used to provide power supply to E, F and G units, had four cables, of which, only two were functional.

He mentioned that two cables were unable to sustain the load but now they had installed extra wire to resolve the matter. Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi directed that load should be shared with nearby substation, and said that this problem should be resolved permanently.