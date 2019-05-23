Court summons SHO to explain inaction in land grabbing case

A district and sessions judge on Thursday summoned the SHO of the Khawaja Ajmir Nagri police station to appear in a case pertaining to land grabbing.

The District Central’s judge issued a notice to SHO Imtiaz Jat and other parties to appear on May 30 to submit their responses. According to the complaint lodged by one Asif Shah, land mafia in collusion with police had grabbed a piece of land which he had purchased in 1990.

Shah stated that he had bought the land in Shah Nawaz Bhutto Colony from Haji Umer Mengal. However, upon Mengal’s death, his son Younus encroached upon it and sold it to another person.

He added that when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint, the SHO did not do the needful and tore the application. He said that when he complained to the DIG East office, the SSP Central summoned him and called him a land mafia.

On Shah’s request, the judge issued directions to the SHO to appear and submit his comments at the next hearing.