COAS calls on PM, security matters discussed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday.
Both held discussions on various issues, including security matters, law and order situation and the Pakistan Army’s professional matters during the meeting. It is pertinent that this was the second meeting between the two in less than 10 days.
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday.
Both held discussions on various issues, including security matters, law and order situation and the Pakistan Army’s professional matters during the meeting. It is pertinent that this was the second meeting between the two in less than 10 days.