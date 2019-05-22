FDE announces summer vacation from June 3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Wednesday announced the summer vacations by starting of next month for the students of public sector schools and colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
According to the notification issued by the FDE, the summer vacations would start from June 3.However all educational institutions working under FDE shall reopen on August 16 to redeem educational activities, it added.
