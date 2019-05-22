FDE announces summer vacation from June 3

Islamabad: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Wednesday announced the summer vacations by starting of next month for the students of public sector schools and colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the notification issued by the FDE, the summer vacations would start from June 3.However all educational institutions working under FDE shall reopen on August 16 to redeem educational activities, it added.