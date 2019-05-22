10,000-litre tainted milk confiscated

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply thousands of litres of tainted milk which was being carried on a tanker from Kasur to Lahore.

Acting on a tip-off provided by an informer, the PFA confiscated 10,000-litre tainted milk/thick liquid after setting a roadblock on a road. PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad said that PFA’s dairy teams had taken the milk samples for test on the spot and they took action against the milk supplier the test failed.

He said the teams also raided a factory located at Wah Kharan village in Kasur and confiscated hazardous powder, ghee, chemicals and other raw material which were being used for preparation of tainted milk. He said that accused Shafiq Bhatti fled the spot before reaching the PFA team.

The PFA DG said tainted milk/thick liquid was being supplied to the milk sellers in the different areas of Lahore and sold to consumers after adding water to it. He said implementation of the pasteurisation law was the only solution to ensure provision of milk free from any contamination in Punjab.

PFA will give a gift to Lahorites by starting a pasteurisation pilot project from Lahore and a survey of different areas of the metropolitan city was being carried out for the purpose, he said.

Meanwhile, PFA and Livestock Department finalised the action plan for implementation of the pasteurisation law to ensure provision of pure milk to people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.