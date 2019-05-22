FM Qureshi, Sushma Swaraj meet informally in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj met informally during the multilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Wednesday.

APP Adds: During an informal chat with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Kyrgyzstan’’s capital Bishkek, Qureshi said Pakistan was committed to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of pursuing peaceful diplomacy with India. “I told Sushma Ji that we are still firm on the statement of PM Khan that if India takes one step forward, Pakistan would reciprocate with two,”

Qureshi informed a gathering of Pakistani community in Bishkek about his meeting with the Indian counterpart, which took place on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. “Sushma Ji pointed that I sometimes speak harsh so she has brought some sweets for me so that I talk sweet,” Qureshi said. “In response, I said we are positive on holding negotiations with your country on all issues,” he added.