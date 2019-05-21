close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 22, 2019

Man who threw milkshake at Farage is charged

World

AFP
May 22, 2019

LONDON: British police on Tuesday charged a man who threw a milkshake at Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with common assault and criminal damage.

The incident in Newcastle in northern England on Monday sparked condemnation from across the political spectrum, following a series of similar ambushes on populist and far-right candidates in the European elections. Police said the criminal damage charge against Paul Crowther, 32, related to a microphone that Farage was wearing while he was campaigning in the city.

Common assault, a crime entailing a threat of physical violence, carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, but first-time offenders in such cases usually only pay a fine.

Crowther, who was detained and handcuffed at the scene, will appear in court next month. He told reporters that his action was "a right of protest against people like him". "The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front," Crowther said.

In a tweet, Farage blamed the incident on EU supporters who "have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible". During the campaign, Carl Benjamin of the UK Independent Party and former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson have also been doused in milkshakes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World