close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 22, 2019

Honda quits Melbourne after one season

Sports

AFP
May 22, 2019

MELBOURNE: Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda Tuesday announced he will leave Melbourne Victory this week after one season as he pursues new challenges. The former AC Milan striker, one of the highest profile names in Asian football, was an instant hit with fans, with his early season form drawing rave reviews.

However, a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for nine matches mid-season.He played 23 games across all competitions, scoring eight times, with his last appearance on Wednesday in their AFC Champions League clash with Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

His announcement came a day after long-time Victory head coach Kevin Muscat quit.The talismanic 32-year-old, who retired from international football after last year’s World Cup in Russia, joined Victory for the 2018/19 season as a free agent after departing Mexican club Pachuca.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports