Honda quits Melbourne after one season

MELBOURNE: Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda Tuesday announced he will leave Melbourne Victory this week after one season as he pursues new challenges. The former AC Milan striker, one of the highest profile names in Asian football, was an instant hit with fans, with his early season form drawing rave reviews.

However, a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for nine matches mid-season.He played 23 games across all competitions, scoring eight times, with his last appearance on Wednesday in their AFC Champions League clash with Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

His announcement came a day after long-time Victory head coach Kevin Muscat quit.The talismanic 32-year-old, who retired from international football after last year’s World Cup in Russia, joined Victory for the 2018/19 season as a free agent after departing Mexican club Pachuca.