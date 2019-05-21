Senior Hindko language writer Ismail Awan passes away

PESHAWAR: A senior Hindko language writer and poet Muhammad Ismail Awan passed away here at the age of 81.

The family sources said the literatus had not been keeping good health for quite some time. He suffered a heart attack on Monday which proved fatal.

The funeral prayer was offered at Gulbahar No1 and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

A large number of writers, poets and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who had to his credit award-wining Hindko language books and was a member of the several literary and cultural organisations. He is survived by two sons and as many daughters.

Late Ismail Awan was born inside Reti Gate in the old quarters of the walled city of Peshawar on December 12, 1938. He received early education in Peshawar and graduated from the historic Islamia College Peshawar.

He started taking part in literary activities in the late 1950s under the guidance of great literati, including Farigh Bukhari, Raza Hamdani and others.

Late Ismail Awan was associated with the accounting field. He remained abroad in connection with his professional responsibilities and served in Madina in Saudi Arabia for almost 25 years.

He returned to his native city after retirement from job and resumed his literary endeavours. His book “Sain Ahmad Ali” had the poetry of great Hindko language mystic, Sain Ahmad Ali (1842 - 1937). The publication was well received and awarded.

Among other Hindko language books by the late writer included “Meri Hindko” and “Anjaroot”. Another publication” Qurani Moujza Aur 19 Ka Adad” was published in both Hindko and Urdu languages.