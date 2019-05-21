Lt Gen Afzal new chairman of NDMA

Islamabad: Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has assumed the charge of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman.

On recommendations of the Minister of Defense and approval by the Federal Cabinet, the Establishment Division has issued the notification of the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal as chairman NDMA. He replace Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat who retired from the service last month.

General Afzal is an officer of the Engineers Crops of Pakistan Army and has served as Engineer-in-Chief at GHQs and as Chief Technical Adviser to Chief of the Army Staff. He has also served as Director General Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has a vast experience of various staff and command duties during over 35 years of his service.