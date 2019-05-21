Polish commander calls on air chief

Islamabad : Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika, commander of Polish Armed Forces visited Air Headquarters here on Tuesday, says a press release.

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. Commander Polish Armed Forces paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. Various matters pertaining to regional security and areas of cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

Polish Armed Forces commander lauded the sound professionalism of PAF. The air chief appreciated the enviable relations between both the air forces and also acknowledged the key role played by pioneering Polish officers in the development and modernisation of PAF in its early years. Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual cooperation and defence ties between two countries.