Wed May 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Mercury shoots up

Lahore

May 22, 2019

LAHORE: A very hot day was observed in the city as mercury touched 41.8°C here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas and likely to grip upper/central parts of the country on Wednesday and may persist during next 2-3 days.

They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Barkhan, Nokkundi, Quetta, Dalbandin and Lower Dir. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 41.8°C and minimum was 23.8°C.

