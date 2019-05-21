50-year-old man found dead

A man was found dead near Haji Arfani Goth on Tuesday. According to police officials, the body was found within the limits of the Awami Colony police station and taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The man was identified as 50-year-old Fateh, son of Haji Ahmed.

According to SHO Shahid Khan, some unidentified persons strangulated him and escaped after dumping his body at a desolate place. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained but apparently he was killed over personal enmity.

Woman injured

A woman was injured in a firing incident in Bin Qasim Town. According to police officials, the incident took place near Shahnawaz Goth within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station. The woman was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Police officials said that the victim’s two cousins, namely Murad and Shan, were behind the incident and they managed to escape after committing the crime. They added that the woman, 25-year-old Farzana, contracted a free-will marriage with Rab Nawaz sometimes ago and her cousins apparently targeted her in the name of honour.