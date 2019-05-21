TCS announces new appointments

KARACHI: The TCS Group has announced two senior level appointments on the occasion of its 36th anniversary as part of its growth plans to continue delivering value for its customers nationwide and globally.

In his 36th anniversary and Eid message to TCS employees and partners, the Group’s Founding Chairman Khalid Awan said that TCS today was the “logistics backbone of the country” on the basis of its operational infrastructure and its customer-base spanning the entire spectrum of the economy. “Customers rely on TCS to fulfil many needs, ranging from complex supply chain solutions for business clients to simple deliveries for customers who walk-in to its 950 express centres nationwide,” he added.

The TCS Group is also undergoing a leadership transition, with Awan’s two children assuming responsibilities of significance. Khalid Awan’s daughter Saira has recently been appointed the CEO of the Group Holding Company. A corporate lawyer, Saira has a BA from Yale University and a law degree from the University of Cambridge. She was called to the bar at Lincoln’s Inn. She worked for six years in London at a top US corporate law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton, where she practiced general corporate and capital markets work. Saira joined the family business in 2016 as Vice Chairperson of the Board.