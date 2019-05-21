Champions League reforms proposals termed ‘a disaster’

LONDON: LaLiga president Javier Tebas believes the proposals to radically reform European club football from 2024 onward are “a disaster” and there is no need to change the current format at all.

European football’s governing body UEFA is currently leading what it describes as an unprecedented consultation exercise on the future of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa League 2, which is scheduled to start in 2021.

Speaking at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit in London on Tuesday, the Spaniard said: “The proposals from the ECA and UEFA are a disaster for European football. They would destroy domestic leagues by relegating them to the fourth tier of European competition. They would concentrate even more wealth at the top and essentially close the top tier — we can’t allow that to happen.” Asked what he would do instead, Tebas said: “I would propose not to change it at all.”