Wed May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019

Qureshi arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO meeting

Top Story

A
APP
May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on Tuesday to participate in a two-day meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and senior officials of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign ministry at the Manas International Airport.

Speaking to the media here prior to his departure for the Central Asian state, Qureshi said besides addressing the inaugural session of the regional forum, he would also hold sideline meetings with his counterparts from other countries.

He expressed concern over the evolving security situation with reference to Iran, saying he would particularly like to meet and discuss the scenario with the foreign ministers of China and Russia — both important and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

The foreign minister is expected to hold meeting with the SCO secretary general as well as leading the country’s delegation at the ministerial-level meeting.

