MDA announces revisiting Multan metro bus project

MULTAN: The Multan Development Authority has announced revisiting the Multan metro bus project and carrying out a pillar to pillar inspection of 18.5km long metro route.

The authorities also ordered evolving a mechanism for checking maintenance on continuous basis. The MDA has ordered revisiting and inspection after receiving massive complaints of use of substandard construction material in erection of pillars and flyovers. The complaints appeared when construction material fell down on the ground from flyovers in one year of construction, the MDA officials said on Monday. MDA Director General Tanveer Iqbal had ordered revisiting and pillar to pillar inspection the metro flyovers, they said. The special teams of the MDA would remove lacunas in flyovers after in depth examination of metro route construction, the officials added. The MDA had ordered constitution of a supervisory committee for technical checking of five portions of metro route and development of a mechanism on permanent basis for the monitoring of whole mechanism. MDA Director General Tanveer Iqbal had directed to make ToRs and SOPs for the supervisory committee, the officials said.

Earlier, cracks had reportedly appeared in a newly-constructed metro bus flyover as rubble fell from a portion of it. The district administration had ordered complete inspection of the flyover in April last. The officials from the district administration along with the inquiry committee members inspected the affected portions at Chungi No 6 along. The DG had now ordered action against the contractor and the officials concerned, the official told. The DG had ordered a complete inspection of metro flyovers in the next two days, the officials added.

certified seed varieties: The Farmers Advisory Committee has asked the cotton growers to use only certified seed varieties and get upto date about weather situation to get maximum yield.

It was recommended in the FAC third meeting held in the chair of Central Cotton Research Institute Director Dr Zahid Mehmood here on Monday. Briefing the journalists after the meeting, CCRI Director Zahid Mehmood said that the farmers should dip cotton seed in poisons which would save the crop from sucking pests particularly thrips attack for 30-45 days. Zahid Mehmood recommended the farmers to remove weeds from agriculture fields developed after recent spell of rains without any delay. He recommended taking effective measures for the removal of weeds from agriculture fields. The weeds cause 75pc decline in crop production, he told. The farmers should apply one sack of DAP or Nitrogen fertiliser in agriculture fields through drill or watering in the fields, he continued. The farmers should apply other pesticides for pests such as Jassid and other pest attacks, he added. The farmers should observe pest scouting twice in a week, he maintained. He asked the farmers to sow cotton keeping in view of climatic conditions.