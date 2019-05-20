Tennis, squash bodies ask for consistent govt support

ISLAMABAD: Tennis and squash federation officials who met Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday have sought consistent federal and provincial government backing and support in an effort to further promote result oriented games.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President (SVP) Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) met IPC Minister in an effort to make government realize on their requirements.

“Pakistan are to host India for the very first time for the Davis Cup tie in September in Islamabad. We need to prepare for that historic occasion. Preparations are not confined only to host the tie but to prepare a competitive team for the occasion. India have got a strong tennis base. We need to make best use of the opportunity,” Salim Saifullah briefed the IPC Minister. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar also sought more support and backing from the government in an effort to stage renaissance in the game. “Squash has always been one of the leading games. The federation needs consistent financial backing to keep up the tempo with international activities,” AM Shahid Akhtar Alvi, said.

The government has already stopped what meager grant they were giving to federations. This is despite the fact that some of the federations like tennis and squash are continuously producing results. Instead of increasing these federation grants, even these federations are without any government support for the last ten months now.

During the meeting with Dr Fehmida Mirza, both federation officials were seen complaining on the stoppage of funds. “We have to spend heavy amount on teams participation in international events abroad. Every other month we have to send teams abroad for regional, Asian or for international events. Participation in international events is important to keep up the tempo with international activities so that the country stays at par with the best nations in the continent,” both federation officials told the Minister.

The lack of funds and support from the government, these federations believe serve no good to games promotion.Salim Saifullah apprised the Minister on the performance of tennis federation and also highlighted its efforts to bring Davis Cup to Pakistan after twelve years. Ideas of establishing a Sports University and to generate funds from different sources were also discussed. SVP PSF Shahid Akhtar Alvi highlighted federation achievements in recent times. “It was agreed to establish squash courts in Giligit-Baltistan and North Waziristan.”

Dr. Mirza appreciated the achievements of the two federations and acknowledged the fact that with resource constraints, both are contributing to the cause in best possible way. She also assured of the government’s support and asked the federations to underline their priorities regarding training of the players and their requirements for participation in international events.

Provincial role and their support for federations was also discussed for sports promotion especially after devolution. Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani and DG PSB Mr. Arif Ibrahim were also present in the meeting.