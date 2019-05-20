Police officials hold meeting with traders

Islamabad : The officials of Islamabad police on Monday conducted a meeting with the office-bearers of traders’ union and owners of various shops in main markets with the purpose to improve the security around their business areas.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal along with other police officials conducted meeting here at Recue 15 with office bearers of traders’ union, owners of various shops including of mobile phones in main markets.

Police officials and traders exchanged the views to improve security around their business areas. It is to mention that IGP Islamabad has directed all police officials for such meetings with traders’ community keeping in view overall security and law and order situation.

The Additional SP asked all the participants to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of their respective areas without any hesitation. He asked to install cameras at the exit and entry points of the capital and secure its recording.

Police is ready to cooperate with them, he said and also asked to take self-precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons.

He appointed DSP Rescue 15 as focal person who will guide the traders’ community in case of any issue to them. The traders appreciated this gesture of Islamabad police initiated on the special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and assured their complete cooperation with police.

The Additional SP appealed them to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.