Notices issued in Ceramic Training Centres handover case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday put on notice the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Small Industry Development Board in a writ petition filed against handing over of two Ceramic Training Centres.

A division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Muhammad Ayub issued the notice to respondents. They were directed to submit a reply before the next hearing into the case.

The bench issued the notice in a petition filed by President of Small Industrial Development Board Labour Union, Fazal Wahid.

Mubashir Naveed, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted before the bench that in 2017, the then chief minister Pervez Khattak handed over two Ceramic Training Centres in Akora Khattak and Urmar to TEVTA without fulfillment of the legal requirements.

The lawyer submitted that the training centres were in the ownership of the Small Industry Development Board and the government through an illegal way handed them over to TEVTA.

He said the board is an independent institution and under Section 38 of the board act, it can give and tack back its land to other institutions.

The lawyer said both the two training centres are important as hundreds of students are getting technical training there.

He said handing over these centres to the TVETA would waste billions of rupees machinery and deprive students of the training.

Waseemuddin Khattak, counsel for the Small Industry Development Board, submitted that the board seconded the petitioner’s claim.

However, TVETA lawyer, Ali Gohar Durrani, submitted that these centres were dysfunctional and now TVETA was running Aeronautical Engineering courses there.