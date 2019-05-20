Simmons to quit as Afghanistan coach after mega event

NEW DELHI: Former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons will step down as Afghanistan coach after the cricket World Cup, saying his goal had been reached by taking the minnows to the 50-over showpiece.

Simmons, who took over in December 2017, said he will not renew his contract after the World Cup in England and Wales. “I have thought about it and I have actually given the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) my notice that I will not be renewing my contract,” Simmons told ESPNcricinfo.

“I will move on to something different once my contract expires on July 15.” With Simmons as coach, the war-torn nation clinched a berth in the 10-team World Cup after beating West Indies in the final of a qualifying tournament last year.

Simmons also guided Afghanistan in their debut in Test cricket in India last year. They beat Ireland to register their first Test win in March. “I signed up originally for 18 months and I think I have done a lot in this period.”