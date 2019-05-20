Police arrest Hafiz Suleman Randhawa

FAISALABAD: Police along with other law enforcing agencies conducted a raid and arrested dangerous terrorist Hafiz Suleman Randhawa from Kotli (Azad Kashmir) who has Rs 2million head money. Reportedly, Suleman was involved in dozens of murder and terrorism cases. The killer was also involved in the murder of Madina Town police SHO Mehr Nadeem Anjum, five cops and six innocent citizens. Razabad was the ancestral residence of this dangerous terrorist.