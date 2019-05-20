Chinese envoy calls on COAS, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were discussed, said a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.