UEFA unveils fans first Euro 2020 ticket policy

BUDAPEST: A ‘fans first’ policy at next year’s Euro 2020 football tournament will make more affordable tickets available than at previous editions, a UEFA official said Sunday.

“A record three million tickets will be available to fans,” Philippe Margraff, head of UEFA’s revenue operations, told a press conference in Budapest.

“Euro 2020’s ‘fans first’ policy will bring fans to the games with more tickets at affordable prices,” he added.

For the first time, the tournament — to be staged from 12 June to 12 July, 2020 — will be held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

The 24 finalists will play in 12 different cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Around 2.5 million tickets are reserved for fans of participating teams and the general public, according to UEFA.

“That’s more than the total number available for the whole of Euro 2016,” said Margraff.

“Fifty percent of the tickets will go to the general public, and over 30 percent to fans of the two teams, that’s also a much higher ratio than for the last World Cup,” he said.

One million tickets will be available for 50 euros ($56) or less in 44 of the 51 matches scheduled for the tournament.