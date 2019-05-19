Ladies golf team back home

LAHORE: A two- member ladies golf team comprising Parkha Ijaz (handicap 2) and Aania Farooq (handicap 5) returned from Thailand after competing in the 27th Singha Thailand Ladies Open Golf Championship rather saddened.

This Championship was co-hosted by Thailand Ladies Golf Association and Amata Spring Country Club and while the outstanding performers were all Thai Ladies. The Pakistani duo ended up at positions that were humbling and embarrassing as they failed to transform their golf playing skills into excellence while competing on foreign soil.

The one who ended up in glory was Althaya Thilkul of Thailand and her scores over the three rounds were 67 on the first day,68 on the second day and 67 in the final round and her overall aggregate score was 202 fourteen under par. Perhaps a consolation for the Pakistani ladies was that the top fifteen positions were won by Thai girls who all played superbly. Interestingly the 16 th position went to a Malaysian girl Nicha Kampai and she had scores of 70,72 and 72 and an overall aggregate of 214,two under par. From these scores it becomes possible to guage the level of skills required to make an impression in foreign competitions.