One car,25 bikes recovered

LAHORE : Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown on criminals recovered loot and seized arms.

Dolphin Squad and PRU recovered one car, 25 bikes, 42 mobiles phones and thousands of rupees in the last one week. As many as 22 pistols, six rifles and 288 bullets were seized.

Dolphin Squad SP Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both wings of police stated that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also seized narcotics, including charas and bottles of liquor, from the accused.

While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 146 people on different roads of the City. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the City checked 151 vehicles, more than 130,000 motorbikes and more than 82000 persons.

As many as 845 motorbikes and five vehicles were impounded and 183 persons detained due to incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 988 calls received on helpline 15. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 66 persons on charges of doing wheelie, 13 for kite flying and another two for firing.