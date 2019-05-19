Heat wave to prevail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Heat wave continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, DI Khan Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Parachinar, Kalam, Mirkhani, Chitral, Gilgit and Bagrote.
