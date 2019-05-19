Heat wave to prevail

Heat wave continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, DI Khan Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Parachinar, Kalam, Mirkhani, Chitral, Gilgit and Bagrote.