Pindi traders demand beefed up security around markets

Rawalpindi: Trade bodies of the city Sunday demanded of the district administration to increase security around all markets especially before and after ‘Iftar’ times.

Expressing dissatisfaction over security arrangements made in shopping areas,

they said deployment of police personnel is insufficient, compared to the rush of visitors. President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir said posting policemen in plain-clothes in markets is essential to help check increasing cases of purse snatching and other crimes.

Besides, he said presence of large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but are involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching items from people visiting markets.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal asked the concerned to beef up security of city markets especially during the evening hours. When contacted, the City Police Officer spokesman said that fool proof security arrangements are being made to provide security to shopping public so that customers as well as traders feel a sense of security.