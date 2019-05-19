Police claim arrest of suspected killer of cop

The District South police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the killing of a policeman a few months ago.

The policeman, Jahangir, was martyred on March 2 when two armed men on a motorcycle shot him in Hijrat Colony within the limits of the Civil Lines police station. He was shot while he was on an intelligence mission before a combing operation in the area.

The arrest of a suspect in connection with Jahangir’s killing was disclosed by District South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah during a news conference. He was accompanied by Saddar SP Amjad Hayat.

SSP Shah told the news conference that one of the attackers who killed the cop, Rehan Gul, was already arrested within two weeks of the incident; however, a key suspect, Noor Wali, went underground. The officer said Wali continued to move from one place to another as he first escaped to Buner, then Karak and then Kohat, and finally returned to Karachi after the passage of almost two months after the incident.

The SSP said as the suspect returned to Karachi, the Civil Lines police arrested him on a tip-off and seized arms from his possession. The officer said Wali was a hardened criminal and had also killed a citizen for putting up resistance during a robbing bid. The suspect had also been arrested and imprisoned in the past.

SSP Shah explained that Jahangir was killed at the time when PSL matches were going on in Karachi and the Karachi police was carrying out combing operations in various areas. He added that before an operation in Hijrat Colony, the police had sent the martyred cop and his companion to the area to gather intelligence.

It was then when the two cops encountered the two suspects riding a motorcycle who opened fire on them, the SSP said, adding that as a result of the suspects’ firing, Jahangir died on the spot. SSP Shah also disclosed that Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had announced a Rs100,000 cash reward for the police party that arrested the suspect.

DHA kidnapping case

Talking about the case of a young woman who was recently kidnapped outside a house in the posh locality of Defence, SSP Shah told media persons that the abducted woman had returned home but the case was still a challenge for the police.

The officer admitted that the police did not have resources to solve such cases on an immediate basis; however, they were trying to improve their system and add more resources. He said he would visit the abducted woman’s family to inquire what actually happened. He added that it appeared that the woman was freed by the kidnappers after the family paid them ransom money.

The officer remarked that someone from her circle of friends might have been involved in her abduction, asserting that the kidnappers would be arrested soon. The kidnapping took place in the wee hours of Sunday, May 12. According to police officials, a group of armed men travelling in a car kidnapped the woman at gunpoint from outside her bungalow located in Phase-V, Khayaban-e-Sehar, which falls within the limits of the Darakhshan police station.

She was abducted while she was waiting in her car for the front gate of her house to be opened. The investigators obtained the CCTV footage, which shows four men equipped with weapons stepping out of their car, and one of them beating the woman at gunpoint outside her residence and then taking her away.

The police did not register a case of the incident even after 24 hours as the family, according to SHO Imran Zaidi, did not approach the police for registering the case. The officer said the incident took place when the abducted woman was returning home from a teashop in DHA.