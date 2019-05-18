Indian troops martyr 4 more Kashmiris in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Baramulla districts in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Saturday.

The troops martyred three youth Showkat Ahmed Dar, Irfan Ahmed and Muzaffar Ahmed during a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Pulwama district in the wee hours of Saturday. The troops also blasted a house in the area with explosive material.

The troops martyred another youth during a similar operation in Hatlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district. Forceful demonstrations erupted at Panzgam against the killing of the youth.

Indian forces personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters triggering clashes. The occupation authorities snapped internet service in Awantipora and its adjoining areas and in Sopore town. The authorities continued to suspend train service in south Kashmir for the 2nd consecutive day on Saturday. Earlier police said the security forces started a cordon and search operation during night in Panzgam village after receiving information about the presence of militants there. The hiding militants were challenged after which they opened fire at the security forces triggering an encounter.