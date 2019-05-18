close
Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Three robbers arrested in Kohat

National

May 19, 2019

KOHAT: The police on Saturday foiled a bid of robbery and arrested three robbers.

An official said the robbers were arrested from Gullakhel Behzadi Charkot area early in the day.

“The dacoits had gathered to plan a robbery. The locals informed the police who conducted raid and arrested the dacoits,” said an official.

GANG BUSTED: The police arrested three-member gang of inter-district thieves of livestock.

The official said the police on a tip off cordoned off the road on Kohat-Tadam Dam Road and during search recovered three goats from a vehicle.

