Three robbers arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: The police on Saturday foiled a bid of robbery and arrested three robbers.
An official said the robbers were arrested from Gullakhel Behzadi Charkot area early in the day.
“The dacoits had gathered to plan a robbery. The locals informed the police who conducted raid and arrested the dacoits,” said an official.
GANG BUSTED: The police arrested three-member gang of inter-district thieves of livestock.
The official said the police on a tip off cordoned off the road on Kohat-Tadam Dam Road and during search recovered three goats from a vehicle.
