Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Bid to smuggle arms foiled in Kohat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

KOHAT: The police claimed to have seized a car loaded with automatic arms and ammunition and arrested two inter-districts gunrunners during checking at Muslimabad police post on Indus Highway on Saturday.

Led by Jurma Police Station House Officer Kariman Ali, the police party at Muslimabad post signalled a car (AFJ-648) to stop for checking.

On thorough search, the police recovered three Kalashnikovs, five MP 5 guns, 40 pistols of different bores, 1200 bullets, 60 chargers and parts of various weapons from the secret cavities of the car.

Two alleged gunrunners identified as Hamid Khan and Faisal Khan were arrested. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and started an investigation.

