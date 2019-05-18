Pakistan to deploy another division for CPEC security

RAWALPINDI: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a living example of deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, and they are fully determined to ensure security of the project, said DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

He was talking to the Chinese media here on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Talking about the security measures taken by the army to protect the CPEC, he said the Pakistan military had raised a whole division-size force to protect the project and they were planning to deploy another division for this purpose.

Ghafoor said his country faced a very challenging war against terrorism during the last two decades, and now the security situation was under control.

Talking about the CPEC role in the country, he said the economic prosperity brought about by the CPEC will fail the motives of terrorists, as with the success of project more employment and business opportunities will be unveiled and with more economic opportunities coming in, people’s lifestyle will improve and inimical elements will fail gradually.

He said the security situation in Balochistan had improved since the launch of CPEC and now there was a better infrastructure, as many Chinese projects were underway there, and with every coming day security, development and investment situation will get better.

“Today’s Gwadar is not what it used to be two years ago and in future it will be on a par with the ports of developed countries,” he added.

Talking about the investment opportunities in Pakistan, Gen Ghafoor said Pakistan was doing its best to create an environment where investors could come and do their business as the security situation had greatly improved.

“Though there are a few sporadic terrorist incidents, investors should not be discouraged by them and keep their trust intact in peace,” he noted.Ag NNI