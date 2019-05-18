CS asks DCs to address consumers’ complaints

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of wheat flour and sugar in Ramzan bazaars, besides addressing complaints of consumers on a priority basis.

He issued these directions to the DCs while chairing a video-link meeting here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the arrangements made for Ramzan bazaars, steps to price control, measures to eradicate dengue and polio and the ongoing wheat procurement. The chief secretary said that effective measures by the price control committees and administration had helped stabilize the prices of commodities. He said the officers concerned should work hard to make Ramzan bazaars beneficial for the people. The officers would be fully encouraged over good performance, he added.