close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Minister lays foundation stone of power project

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

BUREWALA: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday laid a foundation stone of electricity generation pilot project from bio-gas and solar system at Chak 563/EB.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the first model to generate power from the solar and bio-gas was an initial plan. He said locals of three villages would get electricity and bio-gas at affordable rates from Rs 230 million power generation project that would be completed by December 31.

He said the energy department would also take care of the project for two years after completion. He termed it a public welfare project.

MPA Ejaz Sultan and MNA Aurangzeb Khan Khichi alos spoke. The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmed Kharal, the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Secretary Energy, Amjad Bashir, Assistant Commissioner Munawwar Hussain Magsi, Director Technical Energy Muhammad Sabir, PTI leaders Malik Farooq Awan, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, Malik Muhammad Ali Langrial, and many others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar