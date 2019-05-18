‘Time needed to change system’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been doing politics based on integrity and honesty which earned him support from a majority of people whether rich or poor in his mission to set up good governance, eradicate poverty and spend on human development.

Under the visionary leadership of Imran Khan, we will soon diminish differences between the rich and poor and form a single nation instead of two, he said while addressing an Iftar dinner for over 2,000 workers and employees of Pakistan Railway at the Governor’s House on Saturday. Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and other dignitaries were also present. Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said previous governments primarily focused on cosmetic development to distract people and also plundered public wealth with both hands which left the country far behind in progress and prosperity. He invited the masses to probe the pages of history, and claimed nobody could find anyone equivalent to Imran khan in honesty and integrity. He exhorted the nation should not worry about the prevailing economic crises, adding that bad times often bring out the best part of us. He said people should not lose hope in Imran Khan as he would not disappoint them, adding that time was required to bring structural changes in the system for the benefit of the common people.

He said that all Iftar dinners he had hosted were from his personal expense, and not a single penny from public exchequer was being spent on them. He said the doors of the Governor’s House were open to all according to the vision of Imran Khan. Those talking about launching protest against the government have already broken all records of corruption and bad governance in their governments, he added.

CEO Railway Muhammad Aftaab Akbar, DS Railway Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry, Chaudhry khalid Sandhu, representatives of different organizations were also present. Earlier, Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also attended the funeral of the son of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira who had died in a road accident.

Ch. Muhammad Sarwar also met with Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and congratulated him on his release on bail. They also discussed political matters in detail.