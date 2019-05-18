Kaira’s son laid to rest in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: A large number of political personalities and general public on Saturday attended the funeral prayers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son Usama Qamar in Lalamusa and later he was laid to rest at a local graveyard on Saturday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, former interior minister Rehman Malik, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP MNA Khursheed Shah and many other leaders among senior politicians attended the funeral prayers of Kaira’s son.

Zardari and Sheikh Rashid stood shoulder to shoulder alongside Kaira during the funeral prayers. Besides politicians and government officials, a large number of people from different walks of life were also in attendance. Usama died on Friday in a car accident near Lalamusa.