Zardari, Fazl discuss strategy for anti-govt movement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday at his residence to discuss strategy of the upcoming anti-government movement.

According to sources, the two political leaders decided to deliberate on the roadmap for anti-government march towards Islamabad after Eid.

In this regard, both the politicians agreed to present an effective agenda in front of public in order to seek their support for the protest.

During the meeting, Zardari and Fazl also decided to approach all political parties to unite them against the government. Further discussion related to the political situation, International Monetary Fund’s bailout package, growing inflation and other national issues, was carried out between the two leaders. Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said his party’s anti-government movement will be launched after Eid.

Meanwhile, supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif also gave a go-ahead to launch an anti-government movement over rising inflation and devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar after Eidul Fitr.