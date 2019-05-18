Opposition leaders gather at Bilawal’s residence for Iftar today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leaders will gather at the residence of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today (Sunday) for Iftar dinner during which they will discuss the launching of a joint protest movement against the government after Eid.

The Iftar dinner here at the Zardari House is expected to be turned into an informal all parties conference of opposition parties in which 10 opposition parties are expected to gather under one roof to come on same page to formulate future strategy. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP) and other parties have accepted the invitation and their delegations will attend it.

The PML-N delegation will be headed by Maryam Nawaz and it would be the start of her political activity after being appointed as the party’s vice president.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead the delegation of his party at Iftar dinner, while the ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan is also expected to attend the dinner. Bilawal has also invited the PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq and QWP chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao.

Bilawal is working to unite all the opposition parties and his Iftar dinner could be an opportunity for the opposition to reach consensus on launching the anti-government movement after Ramazan.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed preparations to form an alliance against the government.

Sources said both the leaders discussed the possibility to hold a march towards Islamabad after Eid and also decided to take an effective agenda to the public.